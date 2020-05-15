Julie Gentz
Julie Gentz July 10, 1958-May 7, 2020 ELDRIDGE-Private family funeral services will be held for Julie M. Gentz, 61, of Eldridge. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa. The Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque, is assisting the family with arrangements. She died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Julie Marie McCarthy was born July 10, 1958, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ronald and Dorothy (Feldman) McCarthy. She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School. She married Robert Gentz on Oct. 20, 1979, at the Church of the Nativity, Dubuque. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband; her children, Erin and Kevin; her mother; her siblings; brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; a sister-in-law; and two brothers-in-law. The family wishes to thank the medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit at UnityPoint in Bettendorf and the Medical Intensive Care Unit at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their excellent care of Julie. Memorials may be made to the family or to The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at donate.givetoiowa.org. Online condolences may be made at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 15, 2020.
