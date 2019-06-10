Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
The Hilltop
1514 N. Harrison Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Kazmierski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Kazmierski


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie Kazmierski Obituary

Julie "Wind" Kazmierski

April 11, 1965-June 4, 2019

PEORIA-Julie "Wind" Anne Kazmierski, 54, of Peoria, passed away June 4, 2019 in Peoria.

A celebration of her life will be held at The Hilltop, 1514 N Harrison, Street, Davenport, Saturday June 15, 2019 beginning at 12 noon. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Julie was born on April 11, 1965 in Iowa City, the daughter of Richard and Nancy (Heyvaert) Allcock.

Julie was an amazingly gifted and spiritual person. It was because of this she was able to help so many with her gift of being a medium and their bridge to the other side. She was a beacon of light to many and her biggest passion was helping others.

Julie loved music. Playing, singing and writing was truly a part of her soul, and all of those passions and gifts carried throughout her daughter and granddaughter. She was a great storyteller, dreamer and she had a way of turning everything into an adventure. She enjoyed gardening, painting stained glass, yoga and even politics. She was very brave and loved her family, especially spending time with her granddaughter.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Mhisho (Tommy Lynch) Vuong-Lynch, Lucas Steffen and Andrea Sproston; grandchildren Asjiona Vuong and Kais Sproston; siblings Denise Skinner (Tim), Michael Bennett and Ricky Allcock; best friend Julie Vonache; her beloved cats Tommy and Touche; several nieces and nephews and her entire spiritual community in Peoria along with the world.

In Wind's words "I am a wife to the divine, a daughter to the universe, and a sister to the world."

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tony.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now