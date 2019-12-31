Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Julius D. "Sonny" Negus Jr.


1938 - 2019
Julius D. "Sonny" Negus Jr. Obituary

Julius D. "Sonny" Negus, Jr.

July 24, 1938-December 28, 2019

WALCOTT-Julius D. "Sonny" Negus, Jr., 81, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department.

Sonny was born July 24, 1938 in Davenport, the son of Julius & Martha (Finch) Negus Sr. He was united in marriage to Sonja F. Schafer on February 18, 1956 in Davenport.

Sonny was self-employed as a painter for many years; operating Negus & Sons Painting. He had also been employed with Hormel Foods for 20 years, retiring in 1999. Sonny was an avid golfer and bowler. He also enjoyed coaching baseball and softball in earlier years and had played with his sons and many friends.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sonja; his sons and daughters-in-law, Dale & Marlene Negus of Davenport, Tab & Sue Negus of Johnston, Iowa and Troy Negus of Davenport; his grandchildren, Aaron (Jen) Flynn, Sara (J.R.) Pickett, Kala (Caleb) Walter, Ryan Smith and Tyler Kelly; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jean Winquist of Niles, Michigan.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Negus; and his brother, George Negus.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sonny's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 31, 2019
