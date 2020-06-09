June Berry
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

June Ellen Berry

July 18, 1921 - June 6, 2020

DAVENPORT - June Ellen Berry, 98, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday. For those attending, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Mrs. Berry's service will be livestreamed, and can be accessed by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

June was born July 18, 1921 in Davenport, the daughter of Jacob and Elsie (Hartkop) Hartman. On July 10, 1945 she married Gerald V. Berry. He preceded her in death March 7, 2007.

June worked as a bookkeeper for Hi-Ross Graphics for over 40 years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. June worked at the Iowa Welcome Center for seven years, and received an award from the Quad Cities Visitor and Convention Board. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Kahl Home, with her constant companion, Pinky, her lovable stuffed animal. June enjoyed needlepoint and had an extensive teddy bear collection, which was donated to the police department when she moved into the Kahl Home.

Those left to honor her memory include her son John (Linda) Berry of Davenport; grandchildren, Stacy (Rod) Manley, Brandy (Clint) Robbins, Jolene Berry, and Jonell Armetta; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; and a dear friend, Linda Larsen.

In addition to her husband, June was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to June's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved