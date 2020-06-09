June Ellen Berry

July 18, 1921 - June 6, 2020

DAVENPORT - June Ellen Berry, 98, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday. For those attending, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Mrs. Berry's service will be livestreamed, and can be accessed by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

June was born July 18, 1921 in Davenport, the daughter of Jacob and Elsie (Hartkop) Hartman. On July 10, 1945 she married Gerald V. Berry. He preceded her in death March 7, 2007.

June worked as a bookkeeper for Hi-Ross Graphics for over 40 years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. June worked at the Iowa Welcome Center for seven years, and received an award from the Quad Cities Visitor and Convention Board. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Kahl Home, with her constant companion, Pinky, her lovable stuffed animal. June enjoyed needlepoint and had an extensive teddy bear collection, which was donated to the police department when she moved into the Kahl Home.

Those left to honor her memory include her son John (Linda) Berry of Davenport; grandchildren, Stacy (Rod) Manley, Brandy (Clint) Robbins, Jolene Berry, and Jonell Armetta; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; and a dear friend, Linda Larsen.

In addition to her husband, June was preceded in death by her parents.

