June Elizabeth (McCormick) Riley
June 3, 1932-December 13, 2019
ALEDO-June Elizabeth (McCormick) Riley, 87, passed away on December 13, 2019, in Aledo, Illinois.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 24, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo Chapel.
Mrs. Riley was born June 3, 1932, in Maquon, Illinois. She married Charles Riley in 1953 and had one daughter and three stepchildren. She was a member of Elim Covenant Church in Moline, Illinois.
We will always love you.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 1, 2020