June M. Werlein

September 29, 1926-July 24, 2020

BETTENDORF-June M. Werlein, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation or service. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Hospice or to Genesis Hospice. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

June was born on September 29, 1926 in Davenport, the daughter of Freeman and Clara (Freitag) Gilmore. In 1943, she married Richard Eshelman. She later married Melvin M. Werlein on March 30, 1956 in Galesburg, Illinois. Prior to her retirement in 1988, June worked as an administrative secretary at Bendix for 30 years. She was a member of several golf leagues including Duck Creek and Indian Bluff. Aside from golfing, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and loved to dance. June was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. She was also a member of the Lady Elks, Bendix Retirees Club, and St. James Lutheran Church.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Vaughn (Karen) Werlein of Bettendorf, Dianne (Kenneth) Guldenpfennig of Moline, Illinois, Rick (Kathleen) Eshelman of Davenport; step-daughter, Jonette Salveron of Bowie, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Shawn Werlein, Dawn Woodworth, Traci DeVries, Jeff Hoogerwerf, Erick Eshelman, Laura Neuman, Tim Salveron, Brian Salveron; 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Curry, Wanda Rappa, Darlene Gau, Melford Gilmore; and step-son-in-law, Bob Salveron.

