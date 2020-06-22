June M. Wiley
1933 - 2020
June M. Wiley

June 10, 1933-June 17, 2020

MUSCATINE–June M. Wiley, 87, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Trinity UnityPoint.

Graveside Service will be held in Elmwood Cemetery, in Morning Sun, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Pastor David Wittmann will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences can be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

June was born on June 10, 1933, in Louisa County, the daughter of Donald and Grace Smith Jennings. She married Richard Wiley on June 16, 1951.

June was a homemaker and was a Cardinals and San Francisco Giants fan. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan. June was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking family dinners. June loved her family very much.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Dennis Wiley of Muscatine, and James Wiley and his wife, Julie, San Antonio, Texas; her sister Dixie Miller of Topeka, Kansas; Sister in law, Norma Jennings; and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2015; her brothers, Warren, Whitney Monroe, Doyce, and Olin Jennings; and her sister, Odena Winter Jennings



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
