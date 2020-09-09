1/1
Junior Witt
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Junior Witt

January 9, 1939- September 5, 2020

WELTON-Junior Witt, 81, died September 5, 2020, at Genesis-East, Davenport

He was born January 9, 1939, to the late Louise (Sillmann) and Adolph "Otto" Witt in his grandparents' home in DeWitt. Junior was raised on his family farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse until 8th grade. He then attended school in Delmar where he graduated in 1957. Following graduation from high school, he attended an automotive school in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1957, Junior married Carol Winchip and had a daughter, Peggy, in 1958. They later divorced but remained friends. In March 1960, Junior enlisted in the United States Air Force. On August 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Ruth Schroeder of Andrew, Iowa. Junior was employed by Alcoa in Riverdale, Iowa, retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Clinton Amvets Post #28. Junior was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Green Bay Packers and WWE fan. He loved spending time with family and friends, wintering in Texas, camping and watching his westerns on TV.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth; children, Peggy (Frank) Wells, Batesville, Arkansas, Deb (Tim) Hopkins, Amboy, Illinois, Dee Dee (Dick) Banowetz, Grand Mound, Daryl (Svetlana Atvukh) Witt, Lowden, Denise Scott, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Darren "Butch" (Gala) Witt, Mason City, Iowa; 15 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; a sister, Shirley Anderson and a brother, George Witt.

Junior was also preceded in death by sisters, Margery Scholl, Darlene "Pat" Smith and Betty Zerrien and granddaughters, Jennye Wells and Leighvi Witt.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:00 until a service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and streamed at www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Vicar Ruthie Mhanga will officiate with burial and military rites at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. A luncheon will follow at Buzzy's, Welton.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
10:30 AM
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved