Junior Witt

January 9, 1939- September 5, 2020

WELTON-Junior Witt, 81, died September 5, 2020, at Genesis-East, Davenport

He was born January 9, 1939, to the late Louise (Sillmann) and Adolph "Otto" Witt in his grandparents' home in DeWitt. Junior was raised on his family farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse until 8th grade. He then attended school in Delmar where he graduated in 1957. Following graduation from high school, he attended an automotive school in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1957, Junior married Carol Winchip and had a daughter, Peggy, in 1958. They later divorced but remained friends. In March 1960, Junior enlisted in the United States Air Force. On August 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Ruth Schroeder of Andrew, Iowa. Junior was employed by Alcoa in Riverdale, Iowa, retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Clinton Amvets Post #28. Junior was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Green Bay Packers and WWE fan. He loved spending time with family and friends, wintering in Texas, camping and watching his westerns on TV.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth; children, Peggy (Frank) Wells, Batesville, Arkansas, Deb (Tim) Hopkins, Amboy, Illinois, Dee Dee (Dick) Banowetz, Grand Mound, Daryl (Svetlana Atvukh) Witt, Lowden, Denise Scott, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Darren "Butch" (Gala) Witt, Mason City, Iowa; 15 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; a sister, Shirley Anderson and a brother, George Witt.

Junior was also preceded in death by sisters, Margery Scholl, Darlene "Pat" Smith and Betty Zerrien and granddaughters, Jennye Wells and Leighvi Witt.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:00 until a service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and streamed at www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Vicar Ruthie Mhanga will officiate with burial and military rites at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. A luncheon will follow at Buzzy's, Welton.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.