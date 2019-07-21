Justin Daniel Postell

January 30-1984-July 14, 2019

WELTON, IA-Justin Daniel Postell, 35, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 30, 1984, to the late David Postell and Michelle Postell.

Surviving are his children, Jaxon and Charlotte Postell; his mom, Michelle Thies, siblings, Jamie (Jenny Snyder) Postell and Jarad Postell all of Davenport; a niece and nephew, Lucas and Gaby Postell.

Visitation will be at Emmaus Road Church, DeWitt from 10:30 until a service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with lunch to follow.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.