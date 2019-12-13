Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
Davenport, IA
Karen Diane Ingles


1955 - 2019
Karen Diane Ingles Obituary

Karen Diane Ingles

December 9, 1955-December 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Karen Diane Ingles, 64, of Davenport, will be 10:00 am on Tuesday at Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Karen passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Karen Diane Watters was born on December 9, 1955 in Davenport, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie (Entler) Watters. She married Stanley Eugene Ingles on October 5, 1974 in Davenport.

She was a member of Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport. She had such a gift for making everyone feel welcome. She loved her church, her family and Jesus Christ and was looking forward to His return. She really wanted family to know Him and prayed for them often.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley, of Davenport, Son; Robert (Nazira) Ingles of Ft. Bliss, TX, daughters; Jennifer Vasquez and Jessica Ingles, both of Davenport, six grandchildren; Christina (Alex) Paddy, Ashley Vasquez, Auric Vasquez, R.J. Ingles, Aurelius Ingles, Nikolai Ingles, two great-grandchildren; Ava Paddy, Leila Paddy, sisters; Susan Hull and Gayle Capps, both of Davenport, Paula Schwerdtfeger of DeWitt and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Watters.

Memorials may be directed to the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
