1/1
Karen K. Ross
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen K. Ross

August 19, 1947-March 13, 2020

WISCONSIN RAPIDS-Karen K. Ross, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020 at House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Karen's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Karen was born August 19, 1947 in Davenport, IA to Alvin and Mardelle (Paustian) Lamp. She was raised in the farming community of Walcott, IA, west of Davenport, IA. Karen was a graduate of Davenport Central High School as a member of the class of 1965. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, where she graduated with a Business Education degree in 1969. Karen married Douglas Ross in Walcott on August 17, 1968.

Karen began her working career at Pittsville High School as a business education teacher. After her children were born, she went to work as a medical transcriptionist for Riverview Hospital and Riverwood Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids. Karen also worked as a customer service representative for Renaissance Learning and finished her career in medical transcription for Rice Medical Center in Stevens Point, WI.

Growing up, Karen was very involved in 4-H and always remembered the joy of going to Washington D.C. with her 4-H group. She also found pleasure in activities including cross stitch, baking, Bible studies, and spending time with and watching her grandchildren. She cherished spending time in Minocqua, Door County, and Orlando, FL with her family. Karen was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI where she served as a teacher, a member of the Board of Education, the Ladies Aid, and Evening Guild.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Doug; her children: Lisa (Lee Scheid, Fiancé) Ross and Philip (Jennifer) Ross, all of Wisconsin Rapids; her grandchildren: Philip, Annabelle, Lee, and Amelia; she is further survived by her aunt, Carolyn Paustian; and her cousins: Kent (Marcia) Paustian, Darsa (Jim) Clay, and Ross (Carol) Paustian. In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her brother, Lee Lamp; her uncle, Dale Paustian; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Lois (Matthew) Ross; she is further preceded in death by her step mother-in-law, Alberta (Neumann) Ross.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be designated to St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved