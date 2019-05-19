Home

Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Karen K. Westerhof Wendland

May 12, 2019

LYNCHBURG, VA-Karen Kay Westerhof Wendland, 80, of Lynchburg, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior, May 12, 2019 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.

Karen is survived by her husband, Terry Wendland; children, Coleen, Doreen, Deborah, Christopher and Dean; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Karen was adopted at an early age by Theodore and Rose Westerhof of Davenport, Iowa, and brought up on a farm. Following marriage to her loving husband Terry in 1958, they were blessed with a large family, her life's treasure.

The Family would like to thank Centra Health Home Hospice for the stellar attention and comfort they provided for Karen during her final days.

In lieu of flowers or food, the Family requests your consideration of a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's fund.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 19, 2019
