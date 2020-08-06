1/1
Karen L. Pierce
1938 - 2020
Karen L. Pierce

May 7, 1961-August 4, 2020

MOLINE-Karen L. Pierce, 81, of Moline, passed away, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.

Private family services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, 6601 38th Avenue Moline. The service will be live streamed and can be found on www.esterdahl.com. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Karen was born on September 20, 1938 in Cotter, IA, the daughter of Jarrett and Alice (Isom) Peters. She married Allen Nordquist on May 7, 1961, in Swedesburg, IA. Karen later remarried to William H. Pierce on November 23, 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. She was a beautician for many years and retired from Alpine Hair Fashion. Karen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. She was a founding member of P.E.O. Chapter LZ where she held various offices.

Survivors include her children, Todd (Kim) Nordquist, Michelle Lewis, Natalie (Ron) Farwell; grandchildren; Wesley (Brooke) Nordquist, Gabrielle Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Dean Farwell, Olivia Farwell, Courtney Farwell; great grandchild, William Nordquist; step children, Vickie (Martin) Rodriguez, Leanna Pierce, Teresa Pierce, William (Pam) Pierce Jr., Diana (Meleico) Aguilar, 7 step grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; sisters, Sadie Gevock, and twin sister Sharon (Jerry) Mapel; brother, Danny (Anita) Peters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandchildren, Alex and Grant Nordquist; great grandchild, Gabriel Nordquist; sister, Patricia Neece; brothers, Calvin and Louis Peters.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Chelle, Todd, Nat & All of your Families,
So very sorry for the loss of your Mom! She was such a wonderful lady; always so upbeat and fun to be around! I have some wonderful memories of her as my softball coach, PEO Sister and just her being your Mom! She will be greatly missed! Love, Hugs, Prayers & my Deepest Sympathy Always, Jill Minnaert
Jill Minnaert
Friend
