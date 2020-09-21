1/1
Karen Lynn Dulaney Roe
1956 - 2020
Karen Lynn Dulaney Roe

January 29, 1956-September 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Karen Lynn Dulaney Roe died September 14, 2020, at her home in North Carolina. Due to the COV-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at a later date.

She was born January 29, 1956, in Rock Island, the eighth child of Dave and Lois Dulaney. She attended Edison Junior High School and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1974. She worked at McLaughlin Body in Moline and Sears Manufacturing in Davenport, drafting for local businesses. In her spare time, Karen was an accomplished artist, working in paints, oils, charcoal and stained glass.

Karen married William "Bill" Roe, another talented artist. They moved to South Carolina and later to North Carolina. She did 3-D printing for Eaton Corporation, which did military contract work. She was a loyal fan of The Beatles. A prized possession was a "thank you" note from John and Yoko acknowledging receipt of a picture she drew of them. Aside from her artistic talent, she had a love of animals, including some unusual ones: a boa constrictor, an iguana, some ferrets, a tortoise, a cockatoo, and even some more conventional pets.

Those left to honor Karen's memory include her husband, Bill; stepson, Kevin Roe, sisters: Joan (Robert) Collins of Rock Island, Donna (Harold) Mullinax of North Carolina; brothers: Richard (Geri) of Davenport, David (MaryLou) of West Des Moines, Gary (Betty) of Davenport, and Bill (Caroline) of New Hampshire. Although Karen never had children, she was a "mother" to all children, especially her 8 nieces and 4 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Steven.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
