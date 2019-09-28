Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Committal
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Island National Cemetery.
Karen Maurine Kimmel


1965 - 2019
Karen Maurine Kimmel Obituary

Karen Maurine Kimmel

November 15, 1965-September 25, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Karen Maurine Kimmel, 53, a resident of the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and also on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Karen was born November 15, 1965 to Thomas and Peggy (Turner) Webb on Plattsburgh Air Force Base in Plattsburgh, New York. Karen was united in marriage to Ricky Allen Kimmel in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 10, 1991. Karen devoted her life to being a Child of God, a Wife and Mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets and loving Jesus. She left Katie with the loving memory that being her mama was the greatest thing that ever happened to her here on earth.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Colonel Ricky Allen Kimmel of Rock Island; her daughter, Katie Kimmel; her sister, Pamela (Njaal) Helle of Pleasant View, Tennessee; and her niece, Lauren Enoiken.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Karen's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
