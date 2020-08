Chelle, Todd, Nat & All of your Families,

So very sorry for the loss of your Mom! She was such a wonderful lady; always so upbeat and fun to be around! I have some wonderful memories of her as my softball coach, PEO Sister and just her being your Mom! She will be greatly missed! Love, Hugs, Prayers & my Deepest Sympathy Always, Jill Minnaert



Jill Minnaert

Friend