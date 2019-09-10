Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Karen R. Sinkler


1939 - 2019
Karen R. Sinkler

August 6, 1939-September 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Karen R. Sinkler, 80, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Country Manor Memory Care in Davenport.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to .

Karen was born August 6, 1939 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil and Helen Wimberly. She married Gene Loy, and together they had five children. The couple later divorced. She then married Chuck Sinkler on February 14, 2000 in Hawaii.

Karen worked for The Mark in Moline for many years as a receptionist/ticket agent. Chuck and Karen enjoyed traveling, bowling, motorcycle riding, and attending family activities.

Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband, Chuck; her children and their spouses, Denise and Wendell Wright of Muscatine, Debbie and John Klauer of Berea, Kentucky, Don and Joyce Loy of Port Byron, Renée and Gary O'Neil of Galveston, Texas, and JD "Lori" and Doug Wolff of Coralville, Iowa; step-children and their spouses, Brian and Judy Sinkler of Davenport, Stacy and Jamie Jorgensen of Altoona, Iowa, and Janice and Larry Butler of Port Byron; 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Richard Holliday, and Bev and Don Suhl, both of Muscatine.

Her parents, a sister, and one granddaughter preceded her in death.

Online condolences may be made to Karen's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
