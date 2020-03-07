|
Karen Rae Wienert Edwards
August 22, 1939-February 21, 2020
BURKE, VA-Karen Rae Wienert Edwards, of Burke, VA, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2020. She was 80 years old. Visitation will be held from 4:30pm – 6:30pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Karen was born on August 22, 1939, to Betty and Raymen Wienert of Davenport, IA. She was an only child. She studied at the University of Iowa and received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in Davenport and later, in Germany, helped Army GI's prepare for their GED's. She eventually spent several years as a substitute teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools (VA).
Karen married Dennis Edwards in 1964. They met in high school in Davenport and attended the University of Iowa together. When Dennis was commissioned in the US Army, Karen officially assumed her role and duties as an active and supportive Army wife for the next 26 years. She was a proud member of the Army Transportation Corps Wives' Club. Upon Army retirement, in 1990, and until present day, Dennis served as the VP of Marketing, and later volunteered for the National Defense Transportation Association. Karen again played an integral role, volunteering her time and talents to the NDTA family.
Karen's most cherished role was as wife, mother, and grandmother. Her heart's joy laid with her family, and she was a daily and beautiful presence in their lives.
Karen is survived by her husband of 56 years, COL. Dennis Edwards (US Army Retired); two daughters and their husbands, Laura and Scott Griffin of Lorton, VA, and Lisa and Raymond Lambert of Annandale, VA; and three grandchildren, Kaylynn Lambert and Palmer and Nicholas Griffin.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2020