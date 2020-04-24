Home

Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Karen Sue Weber


1945 - 2020
Karen Sue Weber Obituary

Karen Sue Weber

September 3, 1945-April 22, 2020

CLINTON, IA-KAREN SUE WEBER 74, of Andover, IA, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Prairie Hills at Clinton, after a courageous twenty year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

There will be a private family service with interment at the Leon Cemetery in Prophetstown, IL. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established.

Karen was born on September 3, 1945 in Clinton, IA, to John A. and Jeannette (Klooster) Wilkens. She was raised on the farm in rural Albany and Newton Townships in Illinois, and was educated in the Newton Township Grade School. She graduated from Erie High School in Erie, IL and attended Milwaukee Career College for dental assisting in Milwaukee, WI. She later received an Associate's Degree in Business from Mount Saint Clare College in Clinton. Karen married Paul "Buddy" Weber Jr. on March 4, 1966 at Newton Zion Reformed Church in Erie, IL. She did babysitting in her home for several years before going to work at the Job Corp in the former Schick Army Hospital in Clinton, where she taught dental assisting to young ladies. She worked as a dental assistant for several years for Dr. Cooper, Dr. Cherveny and Dr. Beardsley, all of Clinton. She was employed at Agri-King, Inc. in Fulton for 26 years, retiring as the Assistant Director of the Ration Department. She attended Faith Lutheran Church in Andover and was a former member of Newton Zion Reformed Church in Erie, the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, IL, and the First Reformed Church in Fulton, IL. She loved to sing and play the piano and organ, and had sung in the choirs and served as pianist and organist in the churches she attended. Karen was an incredible cook and loved to bake. She could prepare a delicious meal on a moment's notice with whatever was available to her at the time. Her home was always open for a meal, dinner, or gathering of any kind. She loved to serve others and be around people, but never to be the center of attention.

Survivors include her husband and dedicated care giver, Paul; two sons, Brian (Amy) Weber of Derby, KS and Bradley (KaCee) Weber of Camanche, IA; six grandchildren, Nick, Josh, Brianna, Tanner, Dalton & Annika; one great grandchild, Everleigh; one sister, Mrs. Joyce Wiersema of Fulton, IL; one brother, Robert (Shelia) Wilkens of Fulton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Garrett Weber; one brother-in-law, Clarence (Shorty) Wiersema.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 24, 2020
