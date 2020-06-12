Kate "Katie" I. Peterson

December, 19, 1942-June 10, 2020

DUBUQUE-Kate "Katie" I. Peterson, age 77, of Dubuque and formerly of Asbury, passed away at home on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 surrounded by family.

Katie was born on December, 19, 1942 in Kankakee, IL, the daughter of Hazel and C.D. VanArsdale. The family moved to Moline, IL in 1945 where Katie was raised. She graduated from Moline High School in 1960. She attended Western Illinois University and was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Peterson on November 13, 1960 and they enjoyed almost 60 years together. They moved to Dubuque in 1970, along with their children.

Katie retired from Five Flags Center in 1996. She loved the noon hour euchre games with her co-workers, and was often called a 'busher', which she denied! She also loved to play bridge; always on the lookout for a slam! Katie enjoyed traveling, with Las Vegas and Caribbean cruises among her favorite destinations. She was a diehard Cubs and Hawkeyes fan who rarely missed a game on TV. Attending the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra concerts was also a favorite of Katie's. She loved pets, especially cats, and leaves behind Lexie and Libby, who will dearly miss her.

She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Katie is survived by her husband, Ron; her son Rick Peterson of Woodstock GA; her daughter Sheri (Steve) Hawker of Ft. Collins, CO; and her grandchildren Brittany (Blake) Boyer of Roswell, GA, Tyler Hawker (Tiffany White) of Ft. Collins, CO, Courtney Hawker (Latham Riffle) of Ft. Collins, CO, and Garrett Peterson of IL; and sister-in-law Luan Neal of TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Doris & Carl Peterson; daughter-in-law Jill Peterson and brother-in-law Fred Neal.

All are welcome for visitation to take place from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and a service beginning at 2 p.m. at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Rd., officiated by Pastor Loren Shellabarger. In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings, social distancing and mask use is kindly requested.

A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Dubuque and No Place Like Home Senior Care for their outstanding care and compassion for the last several weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque, American Cancer Society, Westminster Presbyterian Church or a charity of choice.

