Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Rock Island, IL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Davenport Elks Lodge 298
4400 W. Central Park Avenue
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
Katherine Kosgard "Kathy" Turner

Katherine Kosgard "Kathy" Turner Obituary

Mrs. Katherine "Kathy" Kosgard Turner

January 1, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC-Memorial Graveside Services for Mrs. Katherine "Kathy" Kosgard Turner, 87, who entered into rest January 1, 2020, will be conducted April 10, 2020, at 2 o'clock at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. The family will receive friends following the service at the Davenport Elks Lodge 298, 4400 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport, IA, 52804.

Mrs. Turner was a native of Davenport, IA, a former resident of Rockford, IL, having made North Augusta her home for the past 28 years. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Turner loved the game of baseball and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs fan. She loved her family dearly and will be fondly remembered as the glue that held her family together. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Claribel Kosgard; her husband, A.P. Turner; a son, Ricky Turner; two sisters, Mary Jane McMahon and Lillian "Tootie" Spratt.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry (Joel) Casey, North Augusta; two sons, Randy (Jamie) Turner, Orlando, FL, Johnny (Terrie) Turner, Beloit, WI; two brothers, William Kosgard, Jack Kosgard, both of Davenport, IA; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, June Barrymore Ash.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 8, 2020
