Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:30 PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
3205-60 St.
Moline, IA
View Map
Katherine "Kate" Odean


1948 - 2019
Katherine "Kate" Odean Obituary

Katherine "Kate" Odean

January 5, 1948-July 26, 2019

MOLINE-Katherine "Kate" Odean, 71, Moline, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial for Kate will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3205-60 St. Moline. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. There will be a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with the visitation from 4-8 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., 6601-38 Ave. Moline. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Iowa City.

Kate was born January 5, 1948, in Moline, the daughter of Richard M. and Florence R. (Matheis) Ross Jr. Kate was a Licensed Insurance Producer for Bill Potter Agency for 17 years.

Kate was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, where she was involved in various ministries. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years; an avid gardener; bird lover; and known for card making and crafting skills.

Survivors include her 2 daughters and sons in law: Tess (Chris) Williams, Epworth, IA, Mandy (Brad) Fugate, Bettendorf, IA. 5 Grandchildren: Nathan, Haydan, and Brynn Williams, Paige and Drew Fugate. Sisters and brother-in-law: Christine Ross, Sylvia (Joe) Dunne, and Rita Bates.

Kate was preceded in death by parents; sister, Mary Ross Gibbons; and granddaughter, Sonya Kate Williams.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 30, 2019
