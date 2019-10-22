Home



Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Kathleen Ann Drinkall

Kathleen Ann Drinkall Obituary

Kathleen Ann Drinkall

January 1, 1948-October 21, 2019

BETTENDORF-Kathleen Ann Drinkall, 71, a resident of Bettendorf, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at ManorCare Utica Ridge in Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kathy was born January 1, 1948 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Helen (Poklemba) Yungwirth. On June 24, 1967 in Marshalltown, she married Ralph Michael Drinkall.

Kathy enjoyed birdwatching and collecting dolls. She cherished her time spent with family, and adored her dog, Charlie.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ralph "Mike" Drinkall; children and their spouses, Ellen and Scott Moon of Bettendorf, Robert and Loredana Drinkall of Shelby Township, Michigan, Ann and Brad Cook of Davenport, and Matthew and Kim Drinkall of West Point, New York; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and a second on-the-way.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Kathy's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
