Kathleen Coogan

January 9, 1949 - August 1, 2020

BETTENDORF - Kathleen Coogan, 71, formerly of Bettendorf, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mississippi Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Keokuk, Iowa.

Private family services and burial were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting with arrangements.

Kathy was born January 9, 1949 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of James Bernard and Margaret Grace (Herring) Coogan.

Kathy worked for the Rock Island Arsenal and was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, James Daniel (Joyce) Coogan of Omaha, Nebraska, Patrick (Janet) Coogan of Bettendorf, and Barbara Alice (Dan) Doyle of Westminster, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

