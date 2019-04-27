Kathleen D. "Kathy" Ryan July 19, 1956-April 25, 2019 BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen D. "Kathy" Ryan, 62, of Bettendorf, will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1307 17th Ave, Moline, IL 61265. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport with the Rosary prayed at 12:30 p.m. that all are welcome to. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center or Alleman High School. Kathy passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. Kathleen Denise Wells was born on July 19, 1956 in Rock Island, the first child of Joseph R. and Pamela J. (Glynn) Wells. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1974 and was one of the last graduating classes of St. Anthony's Nursing School in Rock Island. She later earned her Bachelors degree in nursing from St. Francis. Kathy was united in marriage to John G. Ryan on July 10, 1974. They have shared 45 years of marriage. After graduating nursing school, Kathy went to work at the former Mercy Hospital in Davenport in their pulmonary and cardiopulmonary units. She then worked from Cardiovascular Medicine for 16 years before returning to Genesis East. She was currently the Manager of Medical Affairs for the Genesis Health Systems. Kathy made her relationships with everyone a priority. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Lunches were her thing, she enjoyed sharing a meal and a glass of wine and "catching up." She enjoyed getting together with her Alleman classmates, her "Card Club" and didn't miss a chance to get together with her family including her most recent trip with her sisters to South Carolina. Kathy especially was thrilled to be a doting grandmother to Shannon (2) and Kieran (1). Among those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John, Bettendorf; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kathleen Farro Ryan, Union, Kentucky, Kelly Ryan, Davenport; grandsons: Shannon Michael and Kieran Joseph Ryan; father, Joe Wells, Moline, siblings and their spouses: Beth (Ken) Harper, O'Fallon, Missouri, Meg (Kenny) Wiebel, Moline, Amy (Rick) Blocker, Davenport, Jim (Gretta) Wells, Moline, David (Sara) Wells, Bettendorf, Mike Wells, Moline, and Joe (Katrina) Wells, Topeka, Kan.; sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law, Charlene (Dan) Raney, Buffalo, Mary Meyer, Suwanee, Georgia, and Michael (Laurie) Ryan, Davenport; and many adoring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her twin children: Molly Kathleen and Shannon Daniel Ryan, her mother, and a brother-in-law, Dr. Bruce Meyer. May they rest in peace. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Kathy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com