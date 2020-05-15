Kathleen Joy (Potratz) Antoline November 12, 1953-April 27, 2020 CHAMPAIGN URBANA-After a three-year battle with a rare form of cancer, Kathleen Antoline of Champaign Urbana passed away at age 66, in her home, surrounded by family. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Michael L. Antoline. She leaves behind her parents Alvin and Donna (Harland) Potratz; her sister Julie (Potratz) and Don Waltenberger, their children Katja and Anya. And brother Mark and Brenda (Goza) Potratz. She also leaves two sons, Benjamin and Brandy (Frost) Antoline, their children Emma and Evan; and her youngest son Grant Antoline. Kathleen was born on November 12, 1953 to parents Alvin and Donna (Harland) Potratz. On October 6, 1979 Kathleen married Michael Antoline, at an outdoor wedding ceremony. They both loved and respected one another deeply until Michael's sudden passing in 2018. Kathleen dedicated her life to nursing. After she graduated from United Township High School, Kathleen attended Lutheran Hospital School for Nursing and graduated in 1973. After obtaining a bachelor's degree, Kathleen went on to receive her license in nurse anesthesia, dedicating her career to managing pain for her patients. Kathleen was a registered nurse for forty-six years and practiced nursing in five different states as a Nurse Anesthetist. She was a devoted nurse to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson, Illinois where she passionately cared for the community. During her many years of healthcare service, Kathleen was a member of the American Nurses Association, and certified by the American Association of Certified Nurse Anesthetists. Memorial contributions may be made to Kathleen's family to commemorate her life in accordance with her wishes. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 15, 2020.