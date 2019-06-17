Kathleen Wiseman August 18, 1936-june 15, 2019 BETTENDORF-Kathleen A. Wiseman, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Davenport, Iowa. Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf where she was a loyal member. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Kathleen was born on August 18, 1936 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the sixth of nine children to John & Rosalie (Robertson) Quinn. A 1954 graduate of Ottumwa High School, she was united in marriage to Gene Peiffer and later to Bob Wiseman in 1979. He preceded her in death in 1999. Kathie was a dedicated Tax Specialist up until this past January. She had worked with H & R Block for 20 years and was currently with Padgett Business Services in Moline, Illinois. She was proud to say she still worked at 82. She will be missed by many clients. Kathie had worked as a volunteer in the gift shop at the former Mercy Hospital in Davenport and she had donated to many causes over the years. She was also proud to have been a Eucharistic minister She enjoyed bowling for many years at 30 Lanes and going to tournaments with her friends. She loved watching old and new movies and hitting the slots! Kathie was always ready for an adventure, still attending concerts, Cubs games and going on many trips with her daughters. She loved visiting New York City, Atlantic City, Atlanta, Denver, Hollywood and had recently visited Las Vegas. Kathie was the very proud mother of five children whom she loved more than anything. She created so many fun memories and would have done anything for them. She was a vivacious and strong woman who endeared whatever life had brought her and she fought to stay with us as long as she could. She will always be remembered as bringing joy and laughter wherever she went. She never knew a stranger and her smile made you smile. The traditions she created will be carried on and the love she gave will be everlasting. We will forever miss our Mommy. Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Roseanne (Mike) Deahl of Davenport, Mona Peiffer of Bettendorf; her sons, Doug Peiffer of Bettendorf and Bill (Naomi) Peiffer of Rock Island, Illinois; her grandchildren, Rachal and Gina Deahl of Davenport, Taylor Peiffer-Felts of Georgia and Blake and Maxwell Zahner of Rock Island; her great-grandchildren, Jeanette and Silas; her sisters, Susie (Jim) Bailey of Ottumwa and Angela Copple of Massachusetts; her brothers, Jack (Sara) Quinn of Florida and Tom Quinn of Ottumwa; nieces and nephews who adored her; many friends that she loved, especially the "Bitches" and a special cousin, Nancy Robertson. In addition to her husband, Bob, Kathleen was preceded in death by her son, John L. Peiffer; her sisters, Rosalie Marie Leininger, Joan Rickerl and Rita Kerkman; and her brother, Jim Quinn. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Kathleen's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.