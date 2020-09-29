Kathryn A. Quiram

1932-2020

DAVENPORT - "Kitty" Quiram, 88 beloved mother, grandmother, and great –grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Kitty was born to Fred and Betty (Mortensen)Wolf in Moline, Illinois, and grew up in west Davenport. She married William A. Quiram on August 6, 1955 in Davenport.

A graduate of Davenport High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing, she enjoyed a long career in nursing, doing what she loved most, helping others.

Those left to honor her memory are her sons and their wives: David (Margaret), Thomas (Diane), Daniel (Tami), and Tim (Charlene). Grandchildren include Heidi Wulf; Melissa Kelling; Fred, Rani, Will, Ethan, Sophie, and Katya Quiram; and Billy and Johnny Briskey. She is survived also by six great-grandchildren; her brother James Wolf (Pat); and Connie (Duane) Kuske.

She is preceded in death by her husband William.

Kitty was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport and a woman of deep faith. Memorials in Kitty's honor can be made to her church.

Kitty will be cremated per her wishes. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.