Services Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc 309 Chicago Ave Savanna , IL 61074 (815) 273-2264 Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Broderick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn L. Broderick

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers February 23, 1925-May 26, 2019

SAVANNA, IL-Kathryn Louise Broderick, 94, of Savanna, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society, Mt. Carroll. She was born February 23, 1925 in rural Monroe County, Wisconsin, the second of eleven children born to Fredrick and Louise (Fenske) Scholze. Her husband of 63 years, P.J. Broderick, preceded her in death. Surviving are her three children: James (Cheryl) Broderick of Gilman, Illinois, Thomas of Peoria, Illinois and Mary (David) Broderick Krier of Viroqua, Wisconsin, and one grandson, Keith (Becca) Broderick of Anchorage, Alaska. Also surviving are a brother, Raymond (Diane) Scholze of Guam, and one sister, Lorraine (Darrell) Heinn, of Stacy, Minnesota. Eight of her siblings, Paul, Donald, Ervin, Kenneth, Richard and Arlene Scholze as well as Doris Schmidt and Evelyn Somerville, preceded her in death.



Kathryn moved to Illinois in 1944 to serve in the war effort at Green River Ordnance Depot near Dixon. She married P.J. Broderick in 1949 in Sterling, Illinois. The family moved to Woodland Township in Carroll County in 1958, where they engaged in farming for 37 years until 1995. She and her husband were business partners in numerous ventures in Northwestern Illinois, including Broderick Builders, Thomson Development Corporation, Thomson State Bank, and WACI radio station in Freeport, Illinois. Active in the community, she participated in the initial restoration of the Savanna riverfront area and was a supporter of the Savanna Historical Society. In 2009, Kathryn and P.J. received recognition from the Carroll County Democratic Party for their lifelong efforts.



Kathryn was a member of the Catholic communities in Mt. Carroll and Savanna, including St. John's Catholic Church, for over 50 years. In the mid-70's, she coordinated several Christmas fundraising events for the Savanna Chapter of Catholic Daughters of America, but her true passion was singing in the Choir at St. John's. She loved both the music and camaraderie her fellow musicians provided, which she enjoyed until she could no longer ascend the stairs to the choir loft. She was an avid reader, regularly attended Timber Lake Playhouse, and loved walking outdoors. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and had visited fourteen countries in Europe and Central America.



Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with burial immediately following the service at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Savanna. Memorials can be made to the Savanna Historical Society. Published in Quad-City Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.