Kathryn L. Schlosser

February 23, 1958-August 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Kathryn L. Schlosser, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Kathryn was born February 23, 1958, a daughter of Jack A. and Anna K. (Wightman) Lay. She married Thomas R. Schlosser on January 11, 1992. Thomas passed away June 12, 2001. Kathryn worked for Mid American Energy in Davenport.

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Tim and James Lay; partner, Jesse Esparza and many friends and extended family.