Kathy Engels

April 7, 1948-June 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kathy Engels, 72, of Milan, passed away, June 19, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family.

Kathy was born on April 7, 1948 in Clinton, Iowa the daughter of Harry Wolfe and Margaret Wait. She was united in marriage to Daniel Engels on September 23, 1968. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1997.

Kathy was a Pediatric Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She enjoyed celebrating the holidays, traveling, camping and any kind of sports, especially the Chicago Bears, Boston Celtics, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, reading and playing board games. Above all, Kathy loved her family and spending time with them.

Those left to honor her memory include, children, Stephanie Ratzlaff, Danielle Engels, Kevin (Erin) Engels, and Jodie Eckert; 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren on the way; sister Barb (Ron) Paschal; sister-in-law Candice Hartman-Wolfe; and "Adopted Daughter" Tammie (Troy) Padavich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Perry Wolfe.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alicia Esquivel for the exceptional care and love that was given to Kathy in her final days.

