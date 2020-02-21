|
|
Kathy Osborn
October 7, 1954-February 19, 2020
DAVENPORT-Kathy Osborn, 65, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Riverview Manor in Pleasant Valley.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Kathy was born October 7, 1954 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Margaret (Leonard) Nichols. She was married to David Osborn. The couple later divorced.
Kathy worked as a housekeeper. She enjoyed gambling and playing bingo, and loved her dog, Buddy.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Lori (Johnny) Shorter of Moline, Illinois, Margo (Justin) Shaw of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Keri (Ben) Witt of DeWitt, Iowa; grandchildren, Nataya, Shanne, and Jevin Shorter, Madison, Ava, and A.J. Shaw, and Eli and Ethan Witt; and a sister, Vicki Hahn of Davenport.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Shirley, Jerry, Jim, and Karen.
Online condolences may be made to Kathy's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 21, 2020