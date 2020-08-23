Kay Francies Purdy

September 7, 1938-August 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kay Francies Purdy, 81, formerly of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, August 26th at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25th from 5-7 pm at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Kay was born September 7th, 1938 in Newport, Arkansas to Lonnie and Ruby (Oliphant) Jackson. She married Fred Max Grubbs of Newport, Arkansas. Having four sons together. She later married Thomas Henry Purdy on January 31st, 1981 sharing 33 wonderful years together, enjoying rides along the river eagle watching, needle work, quilting, and camping with the grandchildren.

Kay worked for the Davenport School system, Rainbow Flower shop, and as a Nurse's Aide with Hospice Services, for several years prior to retiring.

Kay is preceded in death by husband, Thomas Henry Purdy, and grandchildren, Michelle and Nicole and leaves behind four sons, Fred (Linda) Grubbs, Mesa, AZ, Kenneth (Sherry) Grubbs, Muscatine, IA, David (Patricia) Grubbs, Climax Springs, MO, John (Marcia) Grubbs, Forest City IA, Brian (Gina) Purdy, Eldridge, IA, Kevin (Sharlene) Purdy, Davenport, IA, David Purdy, Aledo, IL, Carla (Jim) Secoy, Davenport, IA, sister, Patsy (Carol) Jackson Stewart, Newport, Arkansas, brothers, Donald Ray and Tony Jackson, Batesville, Arkansas, many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved pets, Papoo and Bernie.

Online comments and condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com