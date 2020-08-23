1/1
Kay Francies Purdy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kay Francies Purdy

September 7, 1938-August 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kay Francies Purdy, 81, formerly of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, August 26th at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25th from 5-7 pm at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Kay was born September 7th, 1938 in Newport, Arkansas to Lonnie and Ruby (Oliphant) Jackson. She married Fred Max Grubbs of Newport, Arkansas. Having four sons together. She later married Thomas Henry Purdy on January 31st, 1981 sharing 33 wonderful years together, enjoying rides along the river eagle watching, needle work, quilting, and camping with the grandchildren.

Kay worked for the Davenport School system, Rainbow Flower shop, and as a Nurse's Aide with Hospice Services, for several years prior to retiring.

Kay is preceded in death by husband, Thomas Henry Purdy, and grandchildren, Michelle and Nicole and leaves behind four sons, Fred (Linda) Grubbs, Mesa, AZ, Kenneth (Sherry) Grubbs, Muscatine, IA, David (Patricia) Grubbs, Climax Springs, MO, John (Marcia) Grubbs, Forest City IA, Brian (Gina) Purdy, Eldridge, IA, Kevin (Sharlene) Purdy, Davenport, IA, David Purdy, Aledo, IL, Carla (Jim) Secoy, Davenport, IA, sister, Patsy (Carol) Jackson Stewart, Newport, Arkansas, brothers, Donald Ray and Tony Jackson, Batesville, Arkansas, many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved pets, Papoo and Bernie.

Online comments and condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved