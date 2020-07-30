1/1
Kay Louise Hobbs
Kay Louise Hobbs

July 25, 2020

BETTENDORF-Kay Louise Hobbs, 84 of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on July 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Kay was born in Princeton, Illinois and she is the daughter of the late Jack & Gladys Bryant. She married the love of her life, the late James Hobbs and together they had 4 children.

Kay was a registered nurse in labor and delivery at Genesis Medical Center for over 50 years. She participated in numerous medical mission trips to Central and South America as well as Africa. She was honored on Oprah Winfrey for her dedication to the nursing profession. Kay was also a member of the Nursing Honor Guard which performs a Nightingale Tribute in memory of nurses who have passed.

She is survived by her children: Rhonda K. Benizzi (Ed) of Jacksonville, Florida, Lisa M. Gentry (Rich) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Jennifer S. Vanoven (Nick) of Sorrento, Florida and Todd Hobbs (Christy) of Parker, Colorado. She is also survived by a sister, Judy Poffenberger (Dick) of Tucson, Arizona.

She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Leslie.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lindsey K. Rowles (Michael), Alex H. Benizzi (Katlynne), Joseph T. Hedrick, Kellie M. Hammond (Levi), Katie L. Wessels (Greg), Chad J. Hobbs (Lena), Kayla, Taylor and Sydney Hobbs; great grandchildren: Connor and Matthew Rowles, Brielle Hammond, Ote Jack and Sadie Jo Hobbs, Maddox Benizzi and Tate Wessels.

Visitation will be at Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, July 31, from 4-8pm. A service will be held Saturday, August 1, at 11am at St. John's United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kay's name to the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida-Leslie Baker Memorial Endowment, JAXCF.org or Hospice Compassus-Davenport.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
