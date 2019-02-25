KayCee "Lisa" Wynn

November 27, 1971-February 23, 2019

KayCee "Lisa" Elisabeth Wynn, 47, of Ottawa, Ill., formerly of Rock Island, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Services will be 1 pm Thursday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at Knox Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of an education fund for Connor Carmen, Toys for Tots or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

KayCee was born on November 27, 1971 in Plainfield, New Jersey. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1990 and attended Blackhawk College.

KayCee married Christopher Wynn on August 27, 2016 in Moline.

She was founder and past president of the Full Tilt Riders motorcycle club and later served as secretary. KayCee enjoyed cake decorating and baking. She was a huge advocate for rescue animals and had a passion for dogs. KayCee loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Christopher Wynn, Ottawa, Ill.; parents Brenda and Alan Carmen, Rock Island; son, Connor Carmen, Rock Island; step children Nathan and Brenden Wynn, both of Davenport; brother, Captain Herbert E. Carmen, US Navy, Retired and his wife Dr. Deborah Bradbard, Vienna, Va.; nieces, Sarah and Hannah Carmen; grandmother, Mary Carmen, Philadelphia, PA; aunt, Betty and Norman Avins, Greensboro, NC; Lori Johnson, NC; Deborah Cameron, Maryland; Edward Gibson and Dana Gibson Berg, California and in-laws, Sharon and Patrick Wynn, and Heather (Gary) Johnson, all of Elkhart, Ind.; and Jennifer (Joe) Maher, Davenport and K-9 companion Yoda.

She was preceded in death by her biological father Herbert Ball, infant brother, Jeffrey and grandfather, David Carmen.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com