Kayleen Bergman


1946 - 2019
Kayleen Bergman Obituary

Kayleen Bergman

May 29, 1946-November 5, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Kayleen Bergman, 73, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Private committal will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Kayleen Heimann was born on May 29, 1946 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Clem and Marjorie (Suter) Heimann. She married Ronald Bergman Sr. on July 4, 1969 in Rock Island. She worked for Foley Plumbing, Davenport. Kayleen enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ron, children;

Ronald Bergman Jr., Davenport, and Marjorie Hannah, Moline, five grandchildren and brothers; Kenneth Heimann, Moline and Paul Heimann, GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gordon and a granddaughter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 6, 2019
