KayLynn Church

June 12, 1942-July 23, 2020

MUSCATINE–KayLynn Church, 78, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Kay was born on June 12, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of Lysle and Madeline Johnson Ray. She married David Church on August 5, 1962, in Muscatine.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. She was an avid Elvis, Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Hayden Fry fan.

Kay is survived by her husband, David Church of Muscatine; her children, Michael Church and wife, Jill, and Cindy Hermann and husband, Randy, all of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Ian, Sam, Allison Church, and Emily Bunn, all of Muscatine; one sister, Cindy Toborg and husband, Ted, of Joy, Illinois; many brother and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.