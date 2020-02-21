Home

Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 4th St
Orion, IL 61273
(309) 526-3325
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 4th St
Orion, IL 61273
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 4th St
Orion, IL 61273
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Orion, IL
Keith A. Linden


1955 - 2020
Keith A. Linden Obituary

Keith A. Linden

November 23, 1955-February 19, 2020

ORION-Keith A. Linden, 64, of Orion, passed away February 19, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Visitation will be from 3-6 Sunday, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematorium, Ltd., Orion, with a rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Orion Lions Club.

Keith was born on November 23, 1955 in Dubuque, IA. He is the son of Charles (Rosemary Letts) Linden. Keith was married to Darlene on June 10, 1978 in Dubuque. He previously was an accountant for Royale Brands and served as an usher at Mary Our Lady of Peace. He was on the board of Western Township as well as a part of the Orion Lions Club.

Survivors include his wife Darlene, daughters Erin (Dan) Petefish, Michelle Oertel, son Anthony Linden. Grandchildren Lincoln, Lydia, & Leo Petefish. Jackson and Andrew Oertel, brothers-in-law John (Karen) Majerus, Tom (Elaine) Majerus, sisters-in-law Pat (Tony) Vondra, Linda (Bob) Melssen, Bernice Flogel, Helen (Tim) Kelleher, Shirley (Dave) Walsh, Jane (Larry) Fleege, Laura (Mike) Heitkamp and Karen Majerus. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kevin.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 21, 2020
