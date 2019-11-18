|
Keith James Oldham
October 11, 1984-November 16, 2019
DAVENPORT-Keith James Oldham, 35, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 Fillmore St, Davenport. Burial will be at a later date in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Family and friends may call from 4 -7 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Keith James Oldham was born October 11, 1984 in Davenport, a son of James E. Oldham and Debra A. (Ehlinger) Oldham. Keith graduated from Davenport Central in 2003 and attended the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College. Keith was a project manager for JD Coussens.
Keith loved to spend time with family and friends and was enjoyed by everyone. Keith would always light up the room with his humor and entertaining personality. Whenever help was needed, Keith was there. He was truly loved by so many. He was a talented athlete, participating in soccer, baseball and basketball as a young man. Keith loved his Vikings, Cubs, Blackhawks and Hawkeyes.
Left to honor his memory are his parents, James Oldham and Debra (Ehlinger) Oldham, sisters, Chelsea (Bo) Robinson, and Christa Oldham, all of Davenport; and sweet niece Louella Robinson; grandmothers, Avalene Ehlinger of Bernard, Iowa and Fran Oldham of Charles City, Iowa. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Cyril Ehlinger, Keith James Oldham, uncles Gary Ehlinger (godfather) and Phil Ehlinger and his best friend in the world Johnny Lorenzen. May they keep Keith safe and rest in peace.
