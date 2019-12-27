|
Keith Michael Jansen
July 2, 1958-December 25, 2019
BETTENDORF-Keith Michael Jansen, 61, of Bettendorf, IA, went to heaven on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after succumbing to glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive cancer. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, which transforms shelter dogs into custom trained, life changing, assistance dogs for service members and veterans, or The Semper Fi Fund, which provides direct financial assistance and vital programming for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members during hospitalization and recovery. Online condolences and tributes may be made to www.rungemortuary.com.
Keith was born a son of Frederick and Marilyn Grace (Cuppy) Jansen on July 2, 1958 in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Leesa Wayne on October 3, 2008 in Davenport. He retired from TACOM on September 30, 2008. In 1999, Keith became a founding partner along with his father and brothers of MANDUS Group, which was named after their grandfather, Amandus.
Keith was a brilliant, loving, and generous man who enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with friends and especially their dog, Dexter.
Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Frederick and Marilyn Jansen of Long Grove, IA; loving wife, Leesa Jansen of Bettendorf, IA; sons, Luke T. Jansen of Eldridge, IA and Mitch P. (Beth) Jansen of Davenport, IA; siblings, Kevin M. (Wanda) Jansen, Kris M. (Sue) Jansen and Kathy M. Jansen; grandchildren, Maddy, Grace and Anders Jansen; mother of his children, Cindy Slusarski of Eldridge, IA; and several nieces and nephews.