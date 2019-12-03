Home

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bettendorf Christian Church
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery
Kelene (Kelly) Travis (Schuette)


1962 - 2019
Kelene (Kelly) Travis (Schuette) Obituary

Kelene (Kelly) Travis (Schuette)

March 19, 1962-November 27, 2019

ANNISTON, AL-Kelene Marie Schuette was born on March 19, 1962 in Davenport, Iowa to Gregory & Billie Schuette.She married her husband, Robert (Bert) Travis on May 11, 2001, in Jamaica.

Kelly worked in several restaurants and in banking for several years, and enjoyed working with the public. In her free time, she enjoyed riding on their trike, 'Black Betty'. She also enjoyed camping, and the outdoors. Kelly was a 'Tigger Fanatic', and most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory include her Husband, Robb Travis of Anniston, AL, her Son, Trenton Ray Mendoza (Christi Mendoza) of Kennesaw GA, her Daughter, Leslie Marie Casas (David Casas) of Davenport IA, two Stepdaughters, Mercedez Svetich and Cierra (Mike) Galuszka. She cherished her Grandchildren, Preston, Phabian, Riley, MaileAna and Adeline. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory & Billie, her brother Greg, her sisters Carol and Karen.

A memorial service will be held on December 6th at 11 am at Bettendorf Christian Church, with Interment following at 2 pm at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 3, 2019
