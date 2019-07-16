Ken DeVries September 13, 1935-July 13, 2019 DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Ken DeVries, 83, a resident of Davenport, will be celebrated Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation in the gathering space at the church from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday. Ken died suddenly Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Davenport, while anticipating the start of another Cubs baseball game. Kenneth Jay DeVries was born on September 13, 1935 in Sheldon, Iowa, a son of Waldo and Gladys (Hedin) DeVries. He was a 1957 graduate of Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa where he played basketball and earned a bachelors degree in business. He was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps after attending Platoon Leader Courses in Quantico, Virginia. Ken earned his "wings" and was a pilot of small aircraft and helicopters. He was honorably discharged in 1961. He had been stationed in Marine Corps Station El Toro, near Irvine, California and Marine Aviation Training, Pensacola, Florida. Ken was united in marriage to M. Joan Taggart on December 26, 1957 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Sioux City, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2012 after over 54-years of marriage and memories. Following his discharge from the service, he joined State Farm Insurance. He then went to work for Northwestern Bell, retiring in 1992 from U.S. West Communications. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish where he sang in the funeral choir, Knights of Columbus #532, and the American Legion Post 26. He was devoted to Catholic education, had been a loyal supporter and volunteer of Assumption High School and their Athletics Program, and member of their Century and Booster Clubs. Ken was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Ken was a devoted husband, father, and papa. He was an advocate to those who suffered with depression and mental health issues. He was always willing to talk to anyone suffering and never met a stranger. He enjoyed sharing with others, whether it was bringing lunch to a friend, or donuts to a doctor's office or nursing home. Ken was always looking to quietly help in some small way. Memorials in Ken's memory may be made to Assumption High School, Handicapped Development Center, or Our Lady of Victory. Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, Jean DeVries Haack, Davenport, Nancy and Stan Framburg, Naperville, IL, Laura and Mark Reyhons, Lisa and Mike O'Donnell and Dan and Stacie DeVries, all of Davenport; Papa to 18 grandchildren and Great Papa to 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald DeVries, Marina Del Rey, California, and Terry (Judy) DeVries, Lake Orion, Michigan; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Madelyn Taggart, Vermillion, South Dakota; and a special friend and her family that held a place in Ken's heart, Carole Thomsen, Davenport. In addition to his wife, Joan, Ken was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Rod DeVries, and a sister-in-law, Jane DeVries. May they rest in peace. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed by visiting Ken's obituary at www.hmdfunrealhome.com