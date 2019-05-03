Home

Kendall Charles Wilson

December 12, 1943-April 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Kendall Charles Wilson, 75, passed away on April 6, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Kendall was born December 12, 1943, in Vinton, Iowa, son of Robert and Corinne Wilson of rural Dysart. After graduating from Dysart High School in 1962, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving until 1967. He was a longtime employee of R. A. Jones KartridgPak in Davenport, Iowa. On March 17, 1973, he was married to Marlys Denker Yazarian. He is survived by his wife, Marlys, of Davenport, Iowa, and his sister, Susan Wilson, of Orlando, Florida.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2019
