Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Kenneth Asmus
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Wilton, IA
View Map
Kenneth A. Asmus


1942 - 2019
Kenneth A. Asmus Obituary

Kenneth A. Asmus

October 2, 1942-September 1, 2019

WILTON-Kenneth A. Asmus, 76, of Wilton, IA, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City after courageous battle with four different types of cancer.

Kenny was born in Muscatine, IA on October 2, 1942 to Albert and Nellie (Oepping) Asmus. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1960.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving 13 months in Korea.

Kenny married Donna Pedersen on September 14, 1968 in Wilton.

Kenny enjoyed a long career in the buying and selling of used farm equipment with Harmel Implement in Bennett. He also had worked at REC in Wilton and retired from Bennett Farm Equipment.

He was a member, Elder and Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

He was an avid Wilton Beaver fan and attended most WHS sporting events. He had a lifelong love of cars and trucks and took great pride in keeping them clean.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM .at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.

Kenny is survived by his wife Donna, sisters: Marilyn Kean and Diane Mutz both of Wilton, brother-in-law Delmar (Gerry) Pedersen of Wilton, nieces: Kelli, Stephanie and Jodi and nephew Pat, great-nephew William and great niece Allison

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Doug Kean and Jeffrey Mutz.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Wilton First Responders.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 4, 2019
