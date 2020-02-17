Home

Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Clarence, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Wheatland, IA
View Map
Kenneth C. Bachus


1928 - 2020
Kenneth C. Bachus Obituary

Kenneth C. Bachus

February 29, 1928-February 16, 2020

WHEATLAND-Kenneth C. Bachus, age 91, passed away at the Wheatland Manor Nursing Home on Sunday February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, rural Wheatland. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 19 from 4-7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence.

Kenneth was born February 29, 1928 in Bennett, Iowa to Edward and Malinda Petersen Bachus. He married Phyllis Kahler on February 23, 1957 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland.

Kenneth was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, and was a 60 year member of the Wheatland American Legion Post 447 serving in the past as commander and chaplain. He also was a past member of the Wheatland School Board, Cattlemen's Association, Farm Bureau, and was a 4-H member and leader. Kenneth served his country in the Army from 1952-1954, including the Korean war and was in Germany for 18 months. Farming and his family were special to him.

Survivors include his wife Phyllis; children Kent (Jill) of Wheatland, Kim (Gary) Klahn of Clarence, and Kendra (Rick) Fitzgerald of Lowden; grandchildren, Kalab (Kaylie) Klahn, Kody (Cassie) Klahn, Savanna Bachus, Kendall Bachus, Ashley Fitzgerald, and Kyle Fitzgerald; five great grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Esther) Bachus of Wheatland.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
