Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenneth D. Brommelkamp Obituary

Kenneth D. Brommelkamp

August 19, 1948-June 17, 2019

DEWITT-Kenneth Donald Brommelkamp, 70, died June 17. 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1948, in Elgin, Illinois, to Edwin and Dora (Hollister) Brommelkamp.

Surviving are his wife, Sheryl; sons, Todd (Andrea) Brommelkamp and Jeffrey Harkins; grandson, Thomas Brommelkamp; siblings, Peter (Ann) Brommelkamp, Frederick (Vickie) Brommelkamp and Suzanne Troxell.

Preceding Ken in death were his parents and a brother, Robert Brommelkamp.

Visitation will from 10:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 19, 2019
