Kenneth D. Brommelkamp

August 19, 1948-June 17, 2019

DEWITT-Kenneth Donald Brommelkamp, 70, died June 17. 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1948, in Elgin, Illinois, to Edwin and Dora (Hollister) Brommelkamp.

Surviving are his wife, Sheryl; sons, Todd (Andrea) Brommelkamp and Jeffrey Harkins; grandson, Thomas Brommelkamp; siblings, Peter (Ann) Brommelkamp, Frederick (Vickie) Brommelkamp and Suzanne Troxell.

Preceding Ken in death were his parents and a brother, Robert Brommelkamp.

Visitation will from 10:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

