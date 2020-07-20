Kenneth "Butch" D. Peters

October 12, 1938-July 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kenneth "Butch" D. Peters, 81, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.

Butch was born on October 12, 1938 in Davenport, the son of Herbert and Katherine (Harter) Peters. He married Linda B. DeVore in 1959 and later Carol J. McFate in 1967. Both preceded him in death.

Butch enjoyed his 50 years at Blackhawk Foundry and working on his 4 classic cars in his garages. Remodeling his and his daughter's houses. Spending time with his granddaughters and great granddaughters, Makynzee and Mariah. Butch loved drinking coffee and going on summer vacations with his girls the last 7 years. He treasured his dog, Norman and more recently his late son's dog, Bridger and his grand dogs. Butch loved watching old westerns and John Wayne! If you knew him he always had a pocket full of mints to share.

Butch is survived by his two daughters; Lori A. (Jim) Halligan and Julie E. Corrales, grandchildren; Ashley Balluff, Hope Halligan, James (Stephanie) Halligan, Nicole Halligan, Dakota (Eryn) Halligan, Ramiro (Cameron Kepford) Corrales, Jordan (Cory Aguilar) Rivera, Matt (Tonya) Peters, Lindsey Ryles, Jamie (Ryan) Andresen, Chad Brummett, Aimee Brummett, David Brummett, Heather Brummett, Chris Brummett and Tammy Brummett, many great grandchildren and siblings; Stanley Peters, Jim Peters, Jerry (Barb) Peters, Dolly (Melvin) Grubbs, Mary (Mike) Gillespie, Ray Peters and Katherine Jacobs.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, 2 spouses, his son, Steven Peters, step-sons Mike and Dave Brummett and 6 siblings.