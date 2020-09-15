Kenneth "Ken" F. Conlon

January 24, 1931- September 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kenneth "Ken" F. Conlon, 89 of Davenport, formerly of New York City, NY passed away on September 10, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00-12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Humane Society.

Ken was born on January 24, 1931 in New York City, NY to Andrew and Nettie Conlon. Ken enlisted in the Army National Guard. He attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice and received his Associates of Science Degree in 1972. He then received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the City University of New York in 1976. Ken was united in marriage to Sharon Floyd on May 13, 1961 in New York City, NY. He started his law enforcement career as a New York State Trooper, moved on to a New York City Police Department, retiring in 1975 as a captain. The family then moved to Davenport, Iowa after Ken accepted a position as Davenport Police Chief. He served under several mayors until retiring in 1985. Kens final position was as Chief of Police of the Supreme Court of the United States. He was an active member of the Davenport Rotary Club, American Legion Post 26, and he was a long time contributor to the University of Iowa Football Program and loved to attend football games. Ken also loved to travel the world with his wife and friends. He also served as President for the local Plus 60 club for several years. After his retirement Ken contributed to the Quad City Times in an advice column called "Ask Ken".

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; two children, Michael Conlon and Judith (James Boyle) Conlon; two grandsons, Conor and Declan Boyle; one brother Bill Conlon and one sister, Kathy Conlon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.