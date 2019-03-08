Kenneth Isaacson

September 24, 1932-March 6, 2019

SHERRARD-Kenneth Isaacson, 86, of Sherrard, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. Services will be private. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery, Preemption, Ill., where military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Kenneth was born in Cleburne, Kansas on September 24, 1932, a son of Carl and Cecil Waldemar Isaacson. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Kenneth married Darlene Zude on August 29, 1953 at the Preemption Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on April 8, 2017.

Kenneth worked as a mechanic for Eagle Food Store, Milan, dispatcher for General Carthage Company, Rock Island and a truck driver for Roadway, where he retired in 1995.

Kenneth was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. With helping hands (and tools), he always has been there for his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children (and spouses), Candace (David) Jones, Boone, Iowa, Brenda (Steven) Curry, Osco, Ill., Kevin (Christine) Isaacson, Andover, Ill., Chris (Teresa) Isaacson, Moline, Ill. and Chad Isaacson, Sherrard, Ill.; grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Jones, Mary Jones, Amber (Justin) Patton, Nicole (Andrew) Green, Ethan Curry and Seth (Lauren) Isaacson; great-grandchildren, Hailey, April, Nolan and Wyatt Jones, Oliver Isaacson, Emmett and Noah Green and another great-grandson expected by Amber and Justin Patton in July; and brother, David (Joan) Isaacson, Rochester, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Mary Maxine and Lois R. Wagoner and brothers, Ernest and Eugene Isaacson.

