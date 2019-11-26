Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John "KJ" Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth John "KJ" Thomas Obituary

Kenneth John "KJ" Thomas

October 23, 1952-November 25, 2019

CAMANCHE-KJ Thomas, 67, of Camanche, Iowa, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Kenneth John "KJ" Thomas was born October 23, 1952, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Ken and Gerry (Diedrich) Thomas. He attended school in DeWitt and served in the U.S. Navy. He was married briefly to Mickie Veach. KJ was a long distance truck driver for over 30 years. He also worked as a mechanic and handyman.

KJ loved and lived on the Mississippi River. He had many passions including Harleys, dogs, boats, friends, and helping people. He had a vast collection of model cars, boats, trains, motorcycles, and John Deere tractors that he proudly displayed and enjoyed. KJ always put his family first and took excellent care of his sisters.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary Kay Hackney of Camanche, Jeanne Eble of Blue Grass, Teresa Miller of Prescott, Arizona, and Cathy (Randy) Harl of Bettendorf; nephews, Jeremy (Amy) Eble and their children, Ariana and Dietrich of Cedar Rapids, and Mitch Payne of Davenport; and many extended family members and friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal services. A memorial motorcycle ride will be announced in the spring of 2020. Memorials can be made to the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -