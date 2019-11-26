|
Kenneth John "KJ" Thomas
October 23, 1952-November 25, 2019
CAMANCHE-KJ Thomas, 67, of Camanche, Iowa, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Kenneth John "KJ" Thomas was born October 23, 1952, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Ken and Gerry (Diedrich) Thomas. He attended school in DeWitt and served in the U.S. Navy. He was married briefly to Mickie Veach. KJ was a long distance truck driver for over 30 years. He also worked as a mechanic and handyman.
KJ loved and lived on the Mississippi River. He had many passions including Harleys, dogs, boats, friends, and helping people. He had a vast collection of model cars, boats, trains, motorcycles, and John Deere tractors that he proudly displayed and enjoyed. KJ always put his family first and took excellent care of his sisters.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Kay Hackney of Camanche, Jeanne Eble of Blue Grass, Teresa Miller of Prescott, Arizona, and Cathy (Randy) Harl of Bettendorf; nephews, Jeremy (Amy) Eble and their children, Ariana and Dietrich of Cedar Rapids, and Mitch Payne of Davenport; and many extended family members and friends.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal services. A memorial motorcycle ride will be announced in the spring of 2020. Memorials can be made to the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019